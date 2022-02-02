Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

