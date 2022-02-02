Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $532,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after buying an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 777,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 893.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 524,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.07. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

