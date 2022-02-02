Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.64 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

