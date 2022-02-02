Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 110,116 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 79.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $33,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent stock opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

