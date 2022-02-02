iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

