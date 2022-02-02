Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

TMUS opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

