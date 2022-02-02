Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

GLTR opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $103.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.