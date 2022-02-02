Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 8,202 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,372,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,801,000 after purchasing an additional 265,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 121,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

