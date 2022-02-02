Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 173.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,115 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in XPeng by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in XPeng by 13.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

