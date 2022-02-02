Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of AB opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.