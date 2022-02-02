Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 52.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 124.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

CMI opened at $225.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.