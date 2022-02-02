Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 407,382 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYB opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.