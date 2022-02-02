Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,916,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

