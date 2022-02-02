Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 60.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $284.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

