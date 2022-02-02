Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $37.04 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $37,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

