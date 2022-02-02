Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,291 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $35,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

