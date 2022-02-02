Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 11,773 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $155.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

