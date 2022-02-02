Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of MP Materials worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after buying an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after acquiring an additional 426,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

