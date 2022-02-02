Brokerages Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.48). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $23.09 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

