Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 21,015 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.