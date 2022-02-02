Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $111,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after buying an additional 5,083,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 616,249 shares of company stock valued at $26,746,475.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

