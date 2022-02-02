Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

