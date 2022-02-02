Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $354,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 165,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 80,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 118,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average is $156.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

