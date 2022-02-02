United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 128.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USM. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

