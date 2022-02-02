Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 82 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $13,478,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.69 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total value of $833,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

