Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,068 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $105,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 191.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Y opened at $673.63 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $578.52 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $665.46 and a 200-day moving average of $663.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

