Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 256,251 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,123,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 256,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $109,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,884,000 after acquiring an additional 379,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after acquiring an additional 378,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

