Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,377,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $107,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 6.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bruker by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

