Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,934 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,077% compared to the typical volume of 177 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on FIXX. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

