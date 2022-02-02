Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Integrated Ventures stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

