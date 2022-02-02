CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.