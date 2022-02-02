Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Cut to GBX 468

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 469 ($6.31) to GBX 468 ($6.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.
AV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.33 ($6.18).
Shares of AV opened at GBX 434.70 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99). The stock has a market cap of £16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 413.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.57.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
