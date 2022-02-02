Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Cut to GBX 468

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 469 ($6.31) to GBX 468 ($6.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

AV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.33 ($6.18).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 434.70 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99). The stock has a market cap of £16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 413.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.57.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,100.79). Also, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($211,884.92).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

