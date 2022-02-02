Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMUK. Shore Capital raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 228.67 ($3.07).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.62) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 144.25 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £31,552.95 ($42,421.28).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

