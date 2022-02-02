Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMUK. Shore Capital raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 228.67 ($3.07).
Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.62) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 144.25 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
