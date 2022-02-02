Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. upped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

