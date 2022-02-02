Assetmark Inc. Sells 42,976 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,976 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

