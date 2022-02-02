Assetmark Inc. Makes New $95,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 593 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.