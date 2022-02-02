Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $370.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $288.08 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

