The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,301 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hess were worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Hess by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $855,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 76.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Shares of HES opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.