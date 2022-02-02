The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

