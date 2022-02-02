The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 22,167 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after buying an additional 60,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

