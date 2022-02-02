The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $21,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in B2Gold by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

