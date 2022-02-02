The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yum China were worth $21,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $105,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

