The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Clorox were worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $211.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

