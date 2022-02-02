Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $40,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 49.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIBB opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $865.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

