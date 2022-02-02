$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

BVH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 19,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $592,140.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

