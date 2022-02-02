Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,393 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $43,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HEES opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

