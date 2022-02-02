Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

