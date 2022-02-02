California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

