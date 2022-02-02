Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 22.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 11.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the period.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $200.51 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.48.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

