Credit Suisse AG Has $23.40 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

